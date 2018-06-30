Climate change impact: Sindh most vulnerable hotspot in Pakistan, says WB

ISLAMABAD: Sindh has emerged as the most vulnerable hotspot in Pakistan, followed by Punjab, reveals World Bank’s book on South Asia’s Hotspot -- The Impact of Temperature and Precipitation Changes on Living Standards.

The writers of the book are Muthukumara Mani, Sushenjit Bandyopadhyay, Shun Chonabayashi, Anil Markandya and Thomas Mosier. Changes in average weather are predicted in the book to reduce living standards in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, relative to what they would have been with the same climate as today.

By 2050, under the carbon intensive scenario, the declines are projected to be 6.7 percent for Bangladesh, 2.8 percent for India, 2.9 percent for Pakistan, and 7.0 percent for Sri Lanka.

In this book, a hotspot is defined as a location where changes in average weather will have a negative effect on living standards. In Pakistan, the book’s analyses reveal that expanding electricity access by 30 percent above current levels would reduce the living standards burden from –2.9 percent to –2.5 percent.