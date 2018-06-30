Candidates assure struggle for rights

PINDIGHEB: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) candidate for NA-56 Malik Sohail Ahmed Khan thanked party leadership for awarding ticket to him. He extended his full cooperation and support for party. He was talking with media at Gheba House on Friday.

Chaudhry Sher Ali, former provincial minister for Mines and Power also spoke on the occasion and gave details of the achievements of previous government and his own services for the masses. He hoped that people would acknowledge his performance and will vote for PML-N in elections.

Former MPA Malik Azam Khan Gheba, Ex-MPA Malik Khurram Ali Khan and party workers also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, an independent candidate for PP-14, Malik Riasat Sidrial said that his struggle was for the rights of the poor and he will stand committed to this cause till his last. He was addressing a gathering at Mohallah Muslim Town on the occasion of opening ceremony of his election office.

He criticised the local feudals for their atrocities and their criminal role to keep the area backward.

He urged the people to stand up again those who have been ruling them for decades and failed miserably to bring changes or betterment in their lives. On the occasion many groups of the area assured Malik Riasat Sidrial of their full support in the elections.