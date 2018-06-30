NA-35: PML-N, PkMAP to support Akram Durrani

BANNU: The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) candidates for NA-35 Akhtar Ali Khan and Malik Shaukatullah Khan on Friday announced to withdrew their nomination papers in favour of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani.

Speaking at a press conference in Mewakhel Surrani, PML-N’s Akhtar Ali Khan and PKMAP’s Malik Shaukatullah Khan said that they would support Akram Khan Durrani for NA-35 in the general elections.

Akram Khan Durrani, PML-N leader Peer Rehman Alias Maney Peer and PkMAP leader Nisar Khan Kaki were also present on the occasion. Durrani said that JUI-F thanked the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the party Provincial President Amir Muqam and the PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai for supporting him in the upcoming general elections. The former minister said that Imran Khan and former chief minister Pervez Khattak had undermined economy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by plundering the exchequer of the province.