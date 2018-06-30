JI announces lists of candidates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami Friday announced a list of the party candidate for 10 national and 37 provincial assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the platform of the Muttahidda Majlis-i- Amal (MMA).
The announcement was made after a meeting held at the Al-Markaz-e-Islami with provincial president of the party and senior vice-president of the MMA Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in the chair.
The meeting was attended by provincial secretary general of the party Abdul Wasi, vice-president of the party and general secretary of MMA Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, Noorul Haq and others.
The meeting also announced that the candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami would contest general elections on all the seats of the newly merged tribal districts in independent capacity.
The JI candidates for the National Assembly are: NA-1, Chitral Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, NA 2, Swat Naveed Iqbal, NA 5, Upper Dir Sahibzada Tariqullah, NA-6 Lower Dir Maulana Asadullah, NA 7, Lower Dir Sirajul Haq, NA 16 Abbottabad, Saeed Mughal, NA-20 Mardan, Dr Ataur Rahman, NA-26 Nowshera Asif Luqman Qazi, NA-28 Peshawar Sabir Hussain Awan, NA-31 Peshawar Sidiqur Rahman Paracha.
For the provincial assembly, Hussain Ahmad Kanju has been given ticket for PK 7, Maulana Fazl Subhan PK-8, Inayatullah Khan, PK-12, Muzaffar Sayyid for PK-15, Izazul Mulk Afkari, PK-16, Saeed Gul PK-17, Fazle Rabbani, PK-55, Haji Ihsanullah Khan, PK-58, Hafiz Hashmat, PK-66, Kashif Azam Chisti and PK-72, Bahrullah Khan, PK-78.
PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami Friday announced a list of the party candidate for 10 national and 37 provincial assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the platform of the Muttahidda Majlis-i- Amal (MMA).
The announcement was made after a meeting held at the Al-Markaz-e-Islami with provincial president of the party and senior vice-president of the MMA Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in the chair.
The meeting was attended by provincial secretary general of the party Abdul Wasi, vice-president of the party and general secretary of MMA Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, Noorul Haq and others.
The meeting also announced that the candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami would contest general elections on all the seats of the newly merged tribal districts in independent capacity.
The JI candidates for the National Assembly are: NA-1, Chitral Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, NA 2, Swat Naveed Iqbal, NA 5, Upper Dir Sahibzada Tariqullah, NA-6 Lower Dir Maulana Asadullah, NA 7, Lower Dir Sirajul Haq, NA 16 Abbottabad, Saeed Mughal, NA-20 Mardan, Dr Ataur Rahman, NA-26 Nowshera Asif Luqman Qazi, NA-28 Peshawar Sabir Hussain Awan, NA-31 Peshawar Sidiqur Rahman Paracha.
For the provincial assembly, Hussain Ahmad Kanju has been given ticket for PK 7, Maulana Fazl Subhan PK-8, Inayatullah Khan, PK-12, Muzaffar Sayyid for PK-15, Izazul Mulk Afkari, PK-16, Saeed Gul PK-17, Fazle Rabbani, PK-55, Haji Ihsanullah Khan, PK-58, Hafiz Hashmat, PK-66, Kashif Azam Chisti and PK-72, Bahrullah Khan, PK-78.
Comments