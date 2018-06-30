Haider Hoti blasts PML-N for ‘misguiding’ KP people

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti on Friday criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for misguiding the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a public rally in Charpareza here, the ANP leader said that PML-N leaders were making claims of launching Punjab-like development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, he added that the PML-N had ignored the province during their 30-year rule. Ameer Haider Hoti said that such promises were only meant to win election, adding that Pakhtuns were aware of the real motives of the PML-N leadership.

The ANP leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had started their political career on the pretext of eliminating corruption from Pakistan’s politics were involved in record corruption.

“The PTI has assembled an army of turncoats whose past is tainted with all kind of corrupt practices in the country’s politics,” he said.

He added that the ANP was the only party that had awarded tickets in consultation with the party workers.

The ANP leader said that the former chief minister of PTI had ruined Peshawar for his personal benefits.

He said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) would be completed by his government after the 2018 general election. He said that an ANP government would address the problems being faced by the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ameer Haider Hoti said that chief executive of the province had wasted five years in protests and sit-ins in Islamabad and did not care about the issues in his province.

“Punjab got CPEC, Sindh got Thar Coal Power Generation Project and Balochistan’s Gwadar also received huge sums for development but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could only launch export of donkeys to China,” he said sarcastically.

He said the province had become poorer due to the flawed policies of the PTI-led government and promised that he would launch schemes to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Malik Naseem Khan, the party candidate for PK-67, also spoke on the occasion.