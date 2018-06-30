Govt stops Rs40m PSB grant

ISLAMABAD: The government has withheld a sum of Rs40 million grant of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on the pretext of faulty renovation work carried out at Liaquat Gymnasium while releasing Rs60 million as the remaining amount of the annual grants to the sports federations.

PSB Deputy Director General Training and Federations Mohammad Azam Dar confirmed to ‘The News’ that Rs40 million has been withheld from the pending amount of Rs100 million on the pretext that renovation work carried out at the Liaquat Gymnasium was faulty and required investigation.

“The PSB has received Rs60 million as remaining amount of the annual grants to the federations while rest of Rs40 million that was to be spent on the renovation work has been withheld,” he said.

He said that amount received would be spent on clearing the liability of federations.

“The dues of all the affiliated federations would be cleared as we still have with us the pending fourth quarterly installment, which would be released soon.”

He praised former secretary Abu Akif and his role in getting the amount released. “At the nick of time we have the amount released which would help federations train their athletes for the forthcoming Asian Games.”

Azam Dar also confirmed that the government has withheld Rs200 million as a special grant for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

“Unfortunately that is correct. Rs 200m special grant that was expected to be released to the PHF have been withheld. Now the matter has been deferred for the next

fiscal year.”