CHAMPIONS TROPHY: Belgium end Pakistan’s hope

ISLAMABAD: Belgium beat Pakistan 4-2 to put an end to Greenshirts’ chances of ending up on victory stand in the 37th and concluding Champions Trophy Hockey underway in Breda.

With fourth defeat in five matches Pakistan finished last on the points table and would now play against fifth place finishers to avoid wooden spoon.

It would be for the first time during the last six years that Pakistan would return from the Champions Trophy without any medal. Pakistan won silver in 2014 Champions Trophy held in India and also won bronze in 2012 Champions Trophy held in Australia. That was the last two times Pakistan participated in the Champions Trophy. Though the PHF was invited to send team in the 2016 London Trophy, the fear of loss overcame their decision and they ultimately stayed out of the competition.

Pakistan were first to take lead through Bilal Aleem who scored on penalty corner in first quarter. Thomas Briels drew Belgium level in the 36th minute through field effort with Aleem again netting on penalty corner to give Pakistan 2-1 lead.

Belgium forwards then took over and attacked Pakistan defense time and again to see goalkeeper Imran Butt coming in the way.

Amaury Kausters then struck second goal for Belgium in the 39th minute. Belgium team that completely dominated the last 20 minutes of the game added two more goals through Cedric Charlier in 51st minute and Florent van Aubel two minutes later to give Belgium much deserved win. With three points Pakistan finished at the bottom of table.