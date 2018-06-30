China reiterates support to Pakistan on counter-terrorism

BEIJING: China on Friday reiterated its support to Pakistan on counter-terrorism, in wake of the reported move by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) putting Pakistan on Global Funding Terrorism Watch List.

A spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang at a weekly news briefing expressed his strong support to Pakistan vis-a-vis the FATF’s move, stating Pakistan's efforts on the issue of counter-terrorism have not only been recognized by China but also by many countries in the international community.

In recent years, he said Pakistan has actively taken measures to strengthen financial supervision and crack down on terrorist financing and made important progress. “We have always believed that the great efforts and sacrifices made by the Pakistani government and people for the fight against terrorism are obvious to all.

The international community must give full recognition and trust. China hopes that all parties will treat Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts objectively and impartially, instead of relying on criticism and pressure.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. China is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the anti-terrorism field. We do not make specific comments on the discussion of the Anti-Money Laundering Financial Action Task Force,“ he added. The spokesman reiterated that Pakistan has made tremendous efforts and sacrifices for international counter-terrorism cooperation under its very difficult conditions.