Turkey arrests opposition lawmaker on terrorism charges

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court ordered a main opposition party politician jailed pending trial on Friday on charges including aiding a terrorist organisation, a court document showed.

The move came a few days after Eren Erdem lost his seat in parliament in the June 24 elections. Istanbul prosecutors are seeking a jail sentence of up to 22 years for Erdem, from the secularist Republican People´s Party (CHP).

He is accused of publishing illegal wire tapping when he was the editor of an opposition newspaper in 2014. Erdem had already been barred from leaving Turkey due to the investigation and a hearing was set for September, but prosecutors sought his immediate arrest, saying he was a flight risk, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.