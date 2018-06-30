Israel not to accept any Syrian refugees on its territory

JERUSALEM: Israel will not allow any Syrian refugees to enter its territory but will continue to provide them with humanitarian aid, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Friday.

More than 120,000 people in south western Syria have been forced to flee since the Syrian government launched an offensive to recover an area bordering Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from rebels, a monitoring group said.

The Israeli military said an increased number of Syrian civilians had been spotted in refugee camps on the Syrian side of the Golan over the past few days, and that it had overnight sent aid supplies at four locations "to Syrians fleeing hostilities". Lieberman remarks on Twitter reaffirmed Israel´s stance, and followed Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz saying earlier on Friday.