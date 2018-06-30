PML-N targeted for being in winning position: Maryam

LONDON: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz remarked on Friday said the political opponents were targeting the party because was going to win the upcoming elections.

The plots against us have shown that the PML-N is winning,” she told reporters outside Harley Clinic in London. “Do whatever you will but no one will be able to stop the nation on the day of the polling,” she added. On Wednesday, Maryam had said that the decision to return to Pakistan was linked with her mother’s health. Begum Kulsoom is receiving medical treatment at the Harley Street Clinic in London, where she was admitted after she had a cardiac arrest on June 14. She has been on life support since. Nawaz and Maryam reached London the same day to tend to Begum Kulsoom.

Speaking to media outside the medical facility, Maryam said she would return back to Pakistan on the first available flight as soon her ailing mother’s condition improves.

When asked about the NAB’s sudden proceedings, Maryam refused to comment on the matter. Maryam will be contesting the forthcoming elections from NA-127 and PP-173, Lahore.