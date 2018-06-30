AJK information secy, DGPR in city

LAHORE: Azad Jammu Kashmir Secretary Information Midhat Shahzad and Director General Public Relations Azhar Iqbal called on Punjab Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmed Butt in his office on Friday.

Matters regarding mutual interest and provision of modern facilities to the journalists during professional services came under discussion during the meeting. Punjab Director General Public Relations Nabeela Ghazanfer was also present on this occasion.

AJK Information Secretary Midhat Shahzad lauded the facilities being provided to print and electronic media by the Punjab government.

Earlier, AJK Secretary Information Midhat Shahzad and Director General Public Relations Raja Azher Iqbal also visited the Punjab Directorate General Public Relations where they were welcomed by Director General Public Relations Nabeela Ghazanfer and other officers.

The AJK Information Secretary visited different sections and appreciated the provision of latest online facilities for releasing advertisements and other material to newspapers and other media houses by Advertisement Cell.

The AJK delegation was also briefed on the working of different sections. Midhat Shahzad lauded the steps taken for providing modern facilities to the journalist community in Punjab by the DGPR.