Terror threat during elections

LAHORE: Terrorists/miscreants could attack a large number of political gatherings, rallies and corner meetings during upcoming elections, warned Home Department, Government of Punjab, on Friday, The News leant.

According to a letter issued by the Home Department, it has been reported that there exist threats to the law and order situation and public peace in Punjab during the upcoming general elections 2018. Various terrorist groups abetted by hostile foreign agencies may exploit increased exposure of political leadership to general public for any potential terrorist attack to create internal security. A large number of political gatherings rallies and corner meetings to be held in 141 seats and 297 seats of national and provincial assemblies respectively across Punjab may serve as soft targets for any desperate act by terrorists and miscreants.

According to the letter, the possibility of clashes between contesting candidates and rival political groups in different areas posing threats to peace and order cannot be ruled out. So the ensuring security milieu demands extra ordinary vigilance and extensive security measures to pre-empt any unfortunate incident, in the larger interest of internal security.

Therefore, Nasim Nawaz, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Punjab, has banned carrying and displaying all kind of weapons including those licensed except by the law enforcement agencies. All types of firing is prohibited, it was termed in the letter. Misuse of loudspeaker and hate speeches would be monitored and prohibited. The order shall remain enforce in the province of Punjab for a period of 30 days with effect from 29th June, 2018 till 28th July 2018. Copies of the letter have been forwarded to all regional police offices, DOPs and DCOs.