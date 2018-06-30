2 electrocuted

LAHORE: Two persons died after being electrocuted in different parts of the city on Friday. One of the victims was Faisal who lost his life in the Shahdara area, while Sajid died in Raiwind City. Meanwhile, goods worth millions of rupees were gutted when fire broke out in a godown in the Beadon Road area. The firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. Cause of fire could not be ascertained till the filing of this report.