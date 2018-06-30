Role of spiritual leaders important in NA-114 election scene

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: Custodians of the shrines of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo, Hazrat Shah Jewana and Sial Sharif will play an important role in deciding the fate of candidates in NA-114 constituency. Faisal Saleh Hayat, who is contesting on a PPP ticket, is the caretaker of great saint Syed Mehboob Alam’s shrine, popularly known as Hazrat Shah Jewana. Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, who is a PTI candidate, is the descendent of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo. He has the backing of highly influential shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo. Independent candidate Alisha Iftikhar Baloch, who is a new-comer in the political arena, is the daughter and granddaughter of former MPAs Iftikhar Baloch and M Khan Baloch. She does not belong to any Pir family but is being vehemently supported by the Pirs of highly influential shrine of Sial Sharif. She was nominated as a candidate by Sajjada Nasheen Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi, who is supporting her in the constituency.
JHANG: Custodians of the shrines of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo, Hazrat Shah Jewana and Sial Sharif will play an important role in deciding the fate of candidates in NA-114 constituency. Faisal Saleh Hayat, who is contesting on a PPP ticket, is the caretaker of great saint Syed Mehboob Alam’s shrine, popularly known as Hazrat Shah Jewana. Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, who is a PTI candidate, is the descendent of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo. He has the backing of highly influential shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo. Independent candidate Alisha Iftikhar Baloch, who is a new-comer in the political arena, is the daughter and granddaughter of former MPAs Iftikhar Baloch and M Khan Baloch. She does not belong to any Pir family but is being vehemently supported by the Pirs of highly influential shrine of Sial Sharif. She was nominated as a candidate by Sajjada Nasheen Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi, who is supporting her in the constituency.
Comments