NAB wants 23 Punjab officers on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recommended to the Interior Ministry for the placement of 23 officials of Punjab government and development partners of Punjab government on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The officers include two provincial secretaries, five heads of Punjab Public companies and development partners of Punjab government. According to recommendation that was forwarded to Interior Ministry, the NAB has recommended the name of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Khan Jan, Gujranwala Waste Management Company CEO Dr Ataal Haq and Haroon Ashraf’s name has been requested to be put on the list. The NAB has recommended the names to the Interior Ministry for the placement on the ECL includes, CEO QASPL Najam Shah, CFO QASPL Rashid Majeed, CEO PPDCL Syed Farrukh Ali Shah, CEO GWMC Dr Atta-ul-Haq, DCO Okara/ex-chairman price committee Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company Muhammad Aslam Qasmi, Member Price Committee Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company Irshad Ahmad, Member Price Committee Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company Mian Muhammad Latif, Member Price Committee Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company Muhammad Aslam Khan, Member Price Committee Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company Ali Bajwa, GM (Technical) Lahore Waste Management Company Jamil Ahmad, CFO Lahore Waste Management Company Rana Muhammad Arif, CEO Lahore Waste Management Company Wasim Ajmal, MD Lahore Waste Management Company, Khalid Majeed, CEO Knowledge Park Company Shahid Zaman, Development Partner, LDA City Malik Asif, Development Partner LDA City Mian Tahir Javed, Development Partner LDA City Abdul Rasheed Ahmad, Development Partner LDA City Shahid Shafiq, Development Partner LDA City Imran Bhatti, Director Finance Paragon City Farhan Ali, Manager Paragon City Shahzad Waheed.