Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Faisal Saleh, Najeeb Sultan’s gunmen booked for displaying weapons

JHANG: Garh Maharaja police have lodged an FIR against the gunmen of former federal minister Faisal Saleh Hayat and Hazrat Sultan Bahoo shrine’s caretaker Sahibzada Najeeb Sultan for displaying weapons during an election meeting here on Friday. According to the FIR, Sub-Inspector M Ramzan said that he along with other cops was on patrolling duty. On a tip-off, he reached near the Dera (outhouse) of Sahibzada Najeeb Sultan where an election meeting was in progress in connection with the election campaign of PPP candidate for NA-114, Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat. “Faisal Saleh Hayat, Sahibzada Najeeb Sultan, Qasim Sial, Faisal Hayat Jaboana and others were present in the meeting. In the meantime, their four gunmen displayed weapons in the meeting in violation of ban on display of arms. The Garh Mahraja police have arrested Muzaffar and Kharat Ali and started investigation.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar