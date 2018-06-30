Farmers protest power outages

LAHORE: A large number of farmers from the bordering areas of Lahore led by PPP candidate from PP-164 Tahir Majeed Mayo staged a protest demonstration against the electricity loadshedding and low voltage. The farmers, holding banner and placards, chanted slogans against the PML-N leadership for pushing the country towards chaos and taking no measures to honour its pre-poll commitments to end loadshedding. Due to frequent load shedding and low voltage issue, the agricultural sector is the worst-hit as the tube-wells are facing closure and there had been no supply of water to the crops, said the farmers. The farmers demanded the Lesco chief and other high-ups to take immediate notice of it.