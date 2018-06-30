Dream Car Art contest winners announced

LAHORE: The National Award of the 12th Dream Car Art Contest was held to announce the 36 winners who will have a chance to compete in World Contest in Japan.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the Dream Car Art Contest, a global initiative organised in around 80 countries, welcomes children under 16 years of age who are encouraged to bring their imagination in creating dream cars in the form of art. Pakistan has celebrated its victory as a global winner twice in past years.

Children are broadly divided into three categories according to their ages. Additionally, the contest has a special “Royal” category to encourage differently-abled children as well. In the under eight-year category, Umamah Asif, Seemal and Syed Wali Zaidi won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively. National winners of the eight to 11 years category were Amna Tassaduq, Muhammad Yousuf and Halima Sadia. Moosa Satti, Sufiyan Salman and Laraib Zainab were the national winners in 11 to 15 years category. In the

category for differently-abled

children, Umais Rasheed, Hira

Arslan, Arsalan Bin Ayub won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.