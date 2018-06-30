ECP approves list of SDPOs

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved a proposed list of sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) to be posted to different police circles of the province. However, it has given exception to SDPO Shalimar, SDPO Civil Lines and SDPO Noshera Virkan.
LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved a proposed list of sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) to be posted to different police circles of the province. However, it has given exception to SDPO Shalimar, SDPO Civil Lines and SDPO Noshera Virkan.
Comments