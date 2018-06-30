Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP approves list of SDPOs

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved a proposed list of sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) to be posted to different police circles of the province. However, it has given exception to SDPO Shalimar, SDPO Civil Lines and SDPO Noshera Virkan.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar