Minor drowns in Rohi drain

LAHORE: A three-year-old boy drowned in Rohi drain while playing outside his home in Nishtar Colony police precincts on Friday. Police have handed over the body to the family after legal procedure. The victim, identified as Mubashar, fell into the drain while playing near it. Locals fished out his body after some time.

3 receive burns: Three persons sustained burns when a fire erupted at a house at Chohan Road on Friday. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene, rescued the victims and controlled the fire. The injured persons were identified as Sajjad, 11, Rizwan, 25, and Muzammil, 40. Valuables worth lakh of rupees were also gutted.