Hashmi withdraws from election race

MULTAN: PML-N senior leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has withdrawn his nomination papers for NA-155 Multan-II and NA-158 Multan-V after the party refused him ticket. Addressing a press conference at his residence on Friday, he said he withdrew the papers, but did not announce whether he would run PML-N candidates’ campaign or not. He said he had advised Imran Khan to avoid the umpire or depending upon him but he continued depending upon the umpire. Imran Khan surrendered before the electables and sacrificed party workers.