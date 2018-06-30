Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hashmi withdraws from election race

MULTAN: PML-N senior leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has withdrawn his nomination papers for NA-155 Multan-II and NA-158 Multan-V after the party refused him ticket. Addressing a press conference at his residence on Friday, he said he withdrew the papers, but did not announce whether he would run PML-N candidates’ campaign or not. He said he had advised Imran Khan to avoid the umpire or depending upon him but he continued depending upon the umpire. Imran Khan surrendered before the electables and sacrificed party workers.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar