Sat June 30, 2018
Ali Raza
June 30, 2018

‘Paris’ turns into ‘Venice’ after heavy rain

LAHORE: The ongoing pre-monsoon rain spell has once again hit the city mercilessly as 50mm rain inundated most of the city areas resulting in worst traffic jams, tripping of 100 feeders as well as serious inconvenience for the citizens here Friday.

