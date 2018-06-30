Another reshuffle of senior babus

ISLAMABAD: In another shake-up of senior bureaucracy, Dr Muhammad Suleman Khan has been transferred from the key post of Director General (DG) Intelligence Bureau (IB) and he would be replaced by Ihsan Ghani, a BPS-22 officer of the Police Service as head of the civilian spy agency. Dr Suleman Khan, also a BPS-22 officer of Police Service has been posted as National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) in place of Ihsan Ghani.

Dr Suleman was appointed as IB Director General by the PML-N government in first week of last month while a main political party had also demanded his transfer.

Director General Passports Ishrat Ali, a BPS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has been appointed as new Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while his predecessor Usman Akhtar Bajwa has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

The notification says with approval of the federal government, Ishrat Ali, presently posted as Director General Immigration and Passports is transferred and posted as Member of the Board under CDA Ordinance, 1960 in pursuance of directions of ECP. It says that upon his posting as Member of the Board, Ishrat Ali is appointed as chairman of CDA in terms of CDA Ordinance, 1960.

Moreover, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, a BPS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has been transferred back as Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting from Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training replacing Arshad Mirza, another BPS-22 officer. Arshad Mirza would now hold charge of Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training.