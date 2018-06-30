Faulty renovation work at Liaquat Gymnasium

Government withholds PSB’s Rs40m grant

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: The government has withheld a sum of Rs 40 million to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on the pretext of faulty renovation work carried out at Liaquat Gymnasium while releasing a sum of Rs 60 million as the remaining amount as the annual grants to sports federations.

Mohammad Azam Dar, Deputy Director General Training and federations PSB confirmed to The News that Rs 40 million has been withheld from the pending amount of Rs 100 million on the pretext that renovation carried out at the Liaquat Gymnasium was faulty and required thorough probe. “The PSB has received Rs 60 million as remaining amount of the annual grant to the federation while rest of Rs 40 million that was to be spent on the renovation work has been withheld,” he said.

He said that amount received would be spent on clearing the liability of federations. “The dues of all the affiliated federations would be cleared as we still have with us the pending fourth quarterly installment which would be released soon.”

He praised former secretary Abu Akif and his role in getting the amount released. “At the nick of time we have got the amount released which would help federations train their athletes for the forthcoming Asian Games.

Azam Dar confirmed The News story published on Friday that government has withheld Rs 200 million as a special grant for Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). “Unfortunately that is correct. Rs 200m special grant that was expected to be released to the PHF has been withheld. Now the matter has been deferred for the next fiscal year.”