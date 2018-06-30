MTA pulverise Punjab 18-0

LAHORE: Model Town Academy (MTA) team defeated Punjab 18-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the Shahlyla Baloch Under-16 Women’s Championship. Alya Sadiq scored 9 goals, including double-hat trick. Diya Club defeated Sindh 6-0 in another quarterfinal.

In the knockout match, played at City School Ground in Gulberg, Alya Sadiq scored in the 7th minute and added 3 more goals, in the next 23 minutes. Prior to the end of the first half, Nabiha Asad made it 5-0. Defense of Punjab became weaker after the break, Samavia scored 2 goals, Anooshay and Alya Sadiq one each, Nabiha and Anooshay made it 11-0. Alya Sadiq completed second hat trick by scoring 4 goals, during 55th to 62th minute.

In the last moments of the match Anooshay, Noor qaiser and Samavia scored yet again to make it 18-0. In the second quarterfinal Diya club, against Sindh, got the lead in the 12th minute Zuneria Shah scored, then Amera Haq netted the ball twice, Sehrish Wahid goal before break made it 4-0. In the second half, Ameera Haq scored in 47th and Shumaila Hassan in 60th minute of the match to end Sind’s journey in the event.