Sat June 30, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 30, 2018

Stokes returns to ODI squad

LONDON: England’s talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named in the squad for the three-match one-day international series with India after missing the 5-0 whitewash of Australia with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old New Zealand-born star has not played since he suffered the injury in the lead-up to the second Test against Pakistan in June, but is due to play for Durham in their Twenty20 match against Yorkshire on July 5.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey and Mark Wood.

