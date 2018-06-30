Murray to open Wimbledon mission against Paire

Serena faces Rus in Wimbledon opener

LONDON: Serena Williams will face Arantxa Rus in the Wimbledon first round as the seven-time champion begins her bid to win a first Grand Slam title since becoming a mother.

Williams has been seeded 25th by All England Club officials despite dropping to 183 in the WTA rankings after a lengthy spell on the sidelines to have her first child.The 36-year-old gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September and has played only a handful of matches this year.

Williams, who hasn’t won a major title since the 2017 Australian Open before her pregnancy break, made her return to Grand Slam action at the recent French Open. She wasn’t seeded but reached the last 16 before pulling out with a shoulder injury ahead of a clash with old rival Maria Sharapova.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner opens her first Wimbledon campaign since 2016 against Dutch world number 107 Rus before a second round tie against Tereza Smitkova or Viktoriya Tomova.It gets harder for Williams from there as she is due to face fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the third round.

Serena, who won Wimbledon in her last two appearances in 2015 and 2016, could have to take down 10th seed Madison Keys in the last 16.Amid talk that many players are unhappy with the decision to seed Williams at Wimbledon, she could see a friendly face on the opposite side of the net in a possible quarter-final against close pal and reigning Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki. US Open champion Sloane Stephens or Serena’s sister Venus — last year’s Wimbledon runner-up — could lie in wait in the semi-finals.

In the final, Williams may have to see off world number one Simona Halep or defending Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza. Spain’s Muguruza starts against Britain’s Naomi Broady, while 2004 Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova faces fellow Russian Vitalia Diatchenko.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray revealed on Friday he is “likely” to compete at Wimbledon after the two-time champion was handed a first-round tie against France’s Benoit Paire.Murray had left his participation in the grass-court Grand Slam to the last minute as the former world number one makes tentative progress in his return from hip surgery. The 31-year-old Scot has played just three matches since making his comeback last week after 11 months on the sidelines. Murray, whose ranking has dropped to 156, had an operation on his right hip in January and only returned to action on June 18 when he was beaten by Nick Kyrgios at Queen’s Club.

The three-time Grand Slam winner saw off Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne on Monday, but after losing to fellow Briton Kyle Edmund on Wednesday he conceded his fitness was still an issue. Despite his lack of match practice, Murray has opted to give it a go at his home Grand Slam, where he will play in a best of five sets tournament for the first time since his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat against Sam Querrey 12 months ago.

Murray, who defeated Paire in straight sets at Wimbledon last year, could still withdraw from the tournament right up until the scheduled start of his clash with the world number 48.Wimbledon starts on Monday and Murray, who hasn’t publicly announced he is definitely fit enough to play, is due to face the media in a press conference on Saturday.