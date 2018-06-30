Sat June 30, 2018
World

AFP
June 30, 2018

Qatar urges UN’s top court to end UAE ‘climate of fear’

THE HAGUE: The United Arab Emirates has spread a “climate of fear” among Qataris living there, splitting families and causing “substantial pain” during a year-long blockade, the UN’s top court heard Friday. As the bitter Gulf crisis moves to the world tribunals, Doha is appealing to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to order emergency measures to lift restrictions imposed on Qataris in June 2017 by Abu Dhabi.

