Sat June 30, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 30, 2018

Suspect charged with 5 murders in shotgun attack on Maryland newsroom

ANNAPOLIS, Md.: A Maryland man was charged with multiple counts of murder on Friday, a day after police say he rampaged through a newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun and killed five people in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in US history. Police identified the suspect as Jarrod Ramos, 38, from Laurel, about 25 miles (40 km) west of Annapolis. He faces five counts of first degree murder in Anne Arundel County criminal court where a bail hearing was expected at 10:30 a. m. EDT (1430 GMT) Friday, The Capital Gazette newspaper group reported. Ramos had a longstanding grudge against the newspaper and unsuccessfully sued it for defamation in 2012 over an article that reported how he harassed a former high school classmate, court records showed.

