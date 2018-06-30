Third day of demos in India after rape of 8-year-old girl

New Delhi: Hundreds of protesters rallied in central India for the third straight day on Friday over the brutal rape of an eight-year-old girl now battling for her life in hospital.

Crowds holding placards and chanting “death to the rapist” called for the man arrested over the assault to be hanged in several demonstrations across the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh state.

The case recalls the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus which sparked revulsion and protests across India and put the country’s abysmal record on sexual violence in the global spotlight.

In the latest incident, the suspect allegedly picked up the child outside her school on Tuesday as she waited for her father, promising to take her home, police said. Instead he allegedly took her to a secluded spot, where he brutally raped her and slashed her neck, leaving her to die. She was found by locals.