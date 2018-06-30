JI announces lists of candidates

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami Friday announced a list of the party candidate for 10 national and 37 provincial assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the platform of the Muttahidda Majlis-i- Amal (MMA).

The announcement was made after a meeting held at the Al-Markaz-e-Islami with provincial president of the party and senior vice-president of the MMA Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in the chair.

The meeting was attended by provincial secretary general of the party Abdul Wasi, vice-president of the party and general secretary of MMA Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, Noorul Haq and others.

The meeting also announced that the candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami would contest general elections on all the seats of the newly merged tribal districts in independent capacity.

The JI candidates for the National Assembly are: NA-1, Chitral Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, NA 2, Swat Naveed Iqbal, NA 5, Upper Dir Sahibzada Tariqullah, NA-6 Lower Dir Maulana Asadullah, NA 7, Lower Dir Sirajul Haq, NA 16 Abbottabad, Saeed Mughal, NA-20 Mardan, Dr Ataur Rahman, NA-26 Nowshera Asif Luqman Qazi, NA-28 Peshawar Sabir Hussain Awan, NA-31 Peshawar Sidiqur Rahman Paracha.

For the provincial assembly, Hussain Ahmad Kanju has been given ticket for PK 7, Maulana Fazl Subhan PK-8, Inayatullah Khan, PK-12, Muzaffar Sayyid for PK-15, Izazul Mulk Afkari, PK-16, Saeed Gul PK-17, Fazle Rabbani, PK-55, Haji Ihsanullah Khan, PK-58, Hafiz Hashmat, PK-66, Kashif Azam Chisti and PK-72, Bahrullah Khan, PK-78.