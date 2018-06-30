CTD arrests terrorist behind suicide attack on ex-minister

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police arrested an alleged terrorist involved in the suicide attack on former provincial minister Israrullah Khan Gandapur, an official said on Friday.

An official of the CTD said that Ali Mar Shah, a resident of Tank district, was arrested during an action in Dera Ismail Khan. The official said the accused was wanted by the police in connection with the suicide attack on the then provincial minister Israrullah Gandapur.

The attack had taken place on October 16, 2013 in which Israrullah Gandapur was killed along with several other people. The Gandapur family has always asked the federal and provincial governments for arresting the perpetrators of the suicide attack that killed Israr Gandapur and others on the day of Eidul Azha.

Inamullah Khan Gandapur, a brother of the slain minister, has approached the federal and provincial governments to work out the case in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.