KPCSW questions parties mode for woman members nominations

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women (KPCSW) has expressed concerns over the approach of political parties to nominating women members for reserved and general seats.

The KPCSW chairperson, in a letter, addressed to the Provincial Election Commissioner KP, expressed concern over the manner in which political parties across the board had selected women candidates for reserved seats as well as the five per cent quota for women for the forthcoming general election 2018.

She said by giving political parties complete discretion over the process of nomination and selection of women candidates without reference to any criteria to ensure merit or geographic representation, the principle of fair representation and voice has been compromised.

The KPCSW chief said transparency in merit-based selection and prioritisation of women candidates in the party lists is a must.

“Transparency and induction also dictate that political party parliamentary boards must have women’s representatives, who are trusted and senior colleagues whose decisions are acceptable to all,” she wrote.

“Those who were included in the boards were often themselves contenders for reserved seats, thereby, having a conflict of interest. Furthermore, many women have little or no knowledge of women’s issues. It would be best if those who represent women on such boards have a clean track record and a solid record of working on women’s issues,” she maintained.

“It is with grave concern that the Commission has learnt that some male colleagues have tried to provide assurances to women candidates about including their names in party lists in return for petty favours. Such practices further discourage women from entering the political arena,” she observed.

The KPCSW chairperson suggested that political parties should scrutinize everyone’s performance and ensure fair allocation of nominations for the provincial and national assembly seats.

She hoped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would take possible measures for redressing the concerns of KPCSW.

It may be mentioned here that there have been complaints against the priority listing. Such complaints have been voiced by women workers from various political parties.

Most women political workers believe that due to alleged nepotism, family members of influential leaders and those with a dismal record of participation in assemblies sessions have been ranked on top priority, while the deserving ones are lower down the order virtually standing no chance of making it to the assemblies.

Moreover, many important deserving names have been omitted intentionally and that led them to quit the parties in protest.

“The ECP should take note of this fundamental flaw and make a ruling to review lists. There is still a month to go before the election. It is possible if there’s a will,” said a woman political worker who opted to remain anonymous.

“Some legal or constitutional way has to be found or else this will be a waste of women seats for the next five years and we will miss the goal of truly empowering Pakistani women,” she pointed out.