Police ordered to ensure code of conduct compliance

PESHAWAR: The capital city police officer has directed the force to implement the code of conduct by the Election Commission of Pakistan in letter and spirit and make all arrangements for holding peaceful polls on July 25.

A meeting in this regard was held with CCPO Qazi Jamilur Rahman in the chair on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Plice Operations Javed Iqbal and all the circle SPs and DSPs attended the meeting.

The CCPO said no brandishing of weapon to be allowed in any political rally and those creating law and order issue should be dealt strictly.

He directed the officers

to inspect the sensitive polling stations and areas in their jurisdiction and prepare recommendations to improve security.