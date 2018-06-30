Pindiites angry with election candidates

Rawalpindi : The candidates of different political parties in Rawalpindi during election campaign are facing strong public reaction during corner meetings and door-to-door visits in all constituencies. The voters are demanding provision of water, natural gas, electricity on cheaper rates, jobs and other basic necessities if they want vote to be cast in their favour in upcoming general elections.

The angry voters in PP-6, PP-10, PP-11, PP-12, PP-13, PP-14, NA-60, NA-62, NA-57 and NA-59 carrying empty water cans, gas stoves, electricity bills and educational degrees in their hands said that they will cast their votes after resolution of their issues.

A tough fight is expected between PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi and AML’s Shaikh Rashid Ahmed in NA-60. The PML-N candidate Hanif Abbasi is trying to win the hearts of public through Metro Bus Service while Shaikh Rashid Ahmed trying to win the hearts of public in the name of ‘change’ and ‘new Pakistan. But, voters, on the other hand want an uninterrupted electricity, full pressure gas, jobs for educated persons and cheaper prices on all kitchen items, if anybody want vote in upcoming general elections.