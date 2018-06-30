Traffic warden sacked

LAHORE: The chief traffic officer (CTO) dismissed a traffic warden from service on charges of forging 297 files of driving licences.

A case against the accused warden, Fasihul Zaman, has also been registered at the Lower Mall police station. CTO: The chief traffic officer (CTO) addressed a Darbar of traffic wardens here on Friday.

The CTO directed the traffic wardens to be polite with the citizens. He warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He said the problems being faced by the force members would be solved on priority.

Workers: The working class has urged the caretaker government to get recovered taxes and written off loans from the big land owners. The members of the working class also demanded the federal and the provincial governments to raise the wages and pension of the workers.