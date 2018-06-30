Reshuffle aimed at making polls impartial: CS

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani Friday said transfers and postings on huge scale in civil and police departments have been made across the Punjab province in order to make election process impartial.

The chief secretary called on Inspector General Police, Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam at Central Police Office. He paid tribute to martyrs of police. Addressing senior officers, the chief secretary said that conducting transparent election is preference of the caretaker government for which all civil and police officers should perform their duties and utilise all their potential to maintain law and order. He said that leadership of Punjab Police includes able, dutiful and industrious officers capable enough to produce best results. He said that transfers and postings on huge scale in civil and police departments have been done across the Punjab in order to make election process impartial. On this occasion, IGP Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that Punjab police are completely alert to conduct transparent election in the province peacefully and implementation of election code of conduct issued by election commission will be ensured at any cost.