Sat June 30, 2018
National

June 30, 2018

Higher Education Commission

FAISALABAD: The Higher Education Commission has released Rs 2.84 million to the Department of Materials & Testing, National Textile University, Faisalabad, for upgradation and strengthening the textile physical testing laboratory under the project ‘Institutional Strengthening’.

