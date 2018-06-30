Print Story
FAISALABAD: The Higher Education Commission has released Rs 2.84 million to the Department of Materials & Testing, National Textile University, Faisalabad, for upgradation and strengthening the textile physical testing laboratory under the project ‘Institutional Strengthening’.
