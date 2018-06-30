Sat June 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Two killed in Obaro accident

SUKKUR: Two, including a girl, were killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Obaro on Friday. Reports said that at the National Highway, a Punjab bound car due to overspeeding overturned, which resulted in the death of Malik Pirzado and his niece Naseem Bibi on the spot, while two kids of deceased Malik Pirzado, Muzamil and Saddaf received injuries. Victims of the car accident belonged to Khanpur. Police shifted the bodies and injured to their native place.

Meanwhile, in Ghouspur, accused Darwaish Jagirani shot dead his wife Rreshma over the charge of Karo kari. Police shifted the dead body to a local hospital and registered an FIR against the accused, but according to police the accused managed to escape from the crime scene.

Also, Shahzaib Mahar, 12, and his brother, 6, and his elder brother drowned in a rain water made pond while they were bathing in the Rahim Colony of Umerkot. Locals dragged them out of the pond and shifted them to a local hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. Also, a boy named Zahid Chachar drowned in the Seehar canal in Obaro.

