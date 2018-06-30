Disgruntled Dharejo joins MMA

SUKKUR: Former irrigation minister, Sindh, Jam Saifullah Dharejo, has quit the PPPP and joined JUI-F. Dharejo, who remained an MPA for six times and was twice made the minister, will now contest the elections from the Muttahida Majlis-e Amal. Dharejo made the announcement at a press conference held at the Sukkur Press Club along with president MMA Sindh chapter, Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro and JUI leader, Abdul Qayyum Halejvi. Dharejo said the PPP has been taken over by Faryal Talpur and Asif Zardari who have turned the party into “Zaradari League” and “Faryal League”. He further charged that Bilawal Bhutto is manipulated by his father and is not independent in his decisions. He said the PPP provided tickets to the Musharraf loyalists ignoring the committed and loyal workers of the party. Dharejo said the PS-21 is his traditional seat, but the PPP gave it to Ali Nawaz Mahar who was a buddy of military dictator Gen (retd) Musharraf. The President MMA, Sindh, Maulana Rashid Mahamood Soomro, alleged financial corruption worth Rs15 billion in the constituency of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the plight of the people of Sindh will never improve with Bilawal, Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur at the helm of affairs.

Soomro said Asif Zardari previously known as Mr.Ten percent has now turned into Mr.60 percent due to his widespread corruption. Charging that Bialwal is an alien to Sindh, he pledged to quit politics if Bilawal tells the 52 alphabets of Sindhi.