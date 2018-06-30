PTI candidate summoned on July 2 for violating election code of conduct

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Deputy Commissioner/District Monitoring Officer Rizwan Nazir has summoned PTI candidate Ch Abdullah Tahir from PP-188 (Okara-VIII) on July 2 for violating the election code of conduct. According to a notice issued by the DC/DMO here on Friday, PTI candidate Ch Abdullah Tahir took out a car rally and displayed weapons. The notice said that this action was a violation of election code of conduct Act 2017 under Section 175 and Section 40.
