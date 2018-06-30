Shah Rukh’s cousin quits poll race in favour of ANP candidate

PESHAWAR: Noor Jehan, a cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has withdrawn her nomination papers for PK-77 in favour of ANP candidate.

Noor Jehan withdrew nomination papers and announced to support ANP candidate Umar Mohmand. She said that she withdrew her nomination papers in favour of ANP candidate as her parents and elders had remained associated with the nationalist party. Noor Jehan said that she withdrew her nomination papers on the request of ANP leadership.

When the paternal cousin of Shah Rukh Khan received nomination papers for contesting the general election, the news spread through the social media. The Indian nationals trolled him as a majority of them questioned his loyalty to India.