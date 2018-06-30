PML-N responsible for placing Pakistan on FATF grey list: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The in charge of the Central Election Cell of the Pakistan People’s Party, Senator Taj Haider, Friday held the close links of PML-N governments with religious extremist groups responsible for Pakistan being placed on the grey list of FATF.

“The sacrifices rendered by the PPP and other progressive political parties, civilians law enforcing agencies, the armed forces and the citizens for combating extremism and terrorism have all gone in vain because of the patronage and accommodation of these groups by the PML-N governments,” he said in a PPP reaction to the decision of the FATF to keep Pakistan on the grey list.

Senator Taj Haider said starting with giving sufficient time under the cover of peace negotiations to extremist groups to reorganise and re-arm themselves, then sabotaging the National Action Plan, the non-provision of funds and personnel to the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), permission to persons on terrorist lists to contest elections are some of actions that were taken by PML-N to support extremist groups.

As a result, Pakistan today faces the danger of being placed in the black list of FATF and having economic sanctions imposed upon it. Senator Taj Haider said that the PPP government that came to power in 2008 took bold action on freeing Swat and almost the entire Fata from the hold of terrorists. “It gave the sacrifices of Shaheed Salman Taseer and Shaheed Shahbaz Bhatti. It was not allowed to run its political campaign in 2013 on gun point while the pro-Taliban PML-N and Tehreek-e-Insaf were running their respective election campaigns most comfortably,” he said.

He said the world community should recognise that the PPP remains undeterred in its resolve to crush extremism and terrorism. “This firm resolve is expressed in the PPP election Manifesto 2018, which shall be implemented by its next Government,” he said.