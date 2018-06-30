Punjab govt to close down inactive companies: Askari

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari on Friday decided to close down inactive and public sector companies in the province.

According to a handout, the performance of public sector companies and other issues were reviewed in detail in the meeting held at Chief Minister’s Office. It was decided to close down non-operational companies in Punjab after fulfilling all legal requirements, rules and regulations and after getting NOC from the NAB.

The meeting also decided that the caretaker government would extend cooperation to the NAB, Punjab, with regard to public sector companies. It was decided that a comprehensive strategy would be designed to bring necessary balance in the salaries of officers and employees of public sector departments. The meeting proposed giving deputation allowance to government officers and employees posting in companies so as to lessen the fiscal burden on government exchequer.

The chief minister said the secretaries would give a detailed briefings to their respective ministers about such companies where public sector companies were established in Punjab government departments. Afterwards, final recommendations will be presented to the caretaker cabinet for approval.

The meeting presented different proposals and recommendations with regard to public sector companies. It was stated in the briefing that the decision to remove the politically-appointed personalities in the boards of directors of public sector companies had been implemented. The Law Department apprised the meeting of the legal mechanism of closing down public sector companies and other legal matters pertaining to them. The secretaries of different departments gave briefings about the matters pertaining to the public sector companies.

The provincial ministers, chief secretary and the secretaries of the departments concerned also attended the meeting.