Lee Chong Wei beats Axelsen to reach Malaysia Open semis

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia badminton ace Lee Chong Wei dispatched Danish world number one Viktor Axelsen at the Malaysia Open on Friday, cruising into the tournament’s semifinals in Kuala Lumpur.

Dominating his 24-year-old opponent in a 45-minute match, the 35-year-old smashed past Axelsen scoring 21-17, 21-9. With 11 Malaysia Open wins to his belt, Lee looks set to score another win on his home turf, a month after he thrashed the Dane at a group stage match at the Thomas Cup in Bangkok.

Setting the tempo in the first game with his trademark tight netplay, Lee served several deep cross-court smashes that left his opponent reeling to win 21-17. Carrying on in the second game before a roaring crowd, the world number six overpowered Axelsen after the Dane made a number of errors, scoring 21-9 in just 21 minutes.

“I came into this match with nothing to lose and did everything I could,” Lee told reporters after the win. “My badminton career is getting shorter, so I am just enjoying every game.” The women’s singles saw Taiwan star and world number one Tai Tzu Ying see off Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei 21-15, 21-15 to make the semifinals. Tai will now go on to face India’s P.V. Sindhu, who overcame Spaniard Carolina Marin 22-20, 21-19.