Serena not at home when drug tester arrived for surprise test

MIAMI, Florida: Serena Williams was not at home when a drug tester made a surprise visit to her Florida home on June 14, a spokesperson for the tennis player said on Thursday as the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said it had tested her on three occasions this year.

Williams’ publicist Kelly Bush Novak was responding to a report on a website that an officer from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) had visited seeking to drug test Williams outside the allotted daily window.

Williams, 36, is one of many athletes in the international testing pool who is required by USADA to let the agency know her whereabouts for a one-hour period of her choosing every day, even when not competing.

Testers, however, have the right to also make unannounced visits outside the one-hour window, though there is no guarantee the athlete will be at the location.The website reported the testing officer had arrived at Williams’ home at 8:30 a.m. local time, and had refused to leave until Williams had been tested.

He eventually departed without a sample.The website published the story after receiving a tip from someone who it says overheard phone conversations by Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) CEO, Steve Simon, in an airport.USADA would not confirm specifics of the matter, citing athlete confidentiality.