Winning return for Smith in Canada T20

TORONTO: Disgraced former Australia skipper Steve Smith made a successful return to cricket on Thursday, scoring a half-century in the Global T20 Canada in his first game since the ball-tampering scandal which led to his suspension.

Smith, who was sacked as Australia captain and banned from international and domestic cricket for a year following the scandal which erupted in South Africa in March, is allowed to play in the low-key Canadian event.

Australian cricket’s tarnished golden boy eased his way back by scoring 61 off 41 balls for the Toronto Nationals in a six-wicket victory over the Vancouver Knights at King City.Smith’s knock included eight boundaries and one six before he was out stumped off the bowling of Fawad Ahmed.

New Zealander Anton Devcich, with an unbeaten 92, and skipper Darren Sammy, with 22 not out, steered Toronto home, finishing on 231-4 off 19.2 overs after Vancouver hit 227-4 off 20 overs.

Toronto skipper Sammy said before Thursday’s game that Smith should be allowed to rebuild his career.“We will make mistakes, but it doesn’t mean you’ve got to keep kicking a man when he’s down,” Sammy said, referring to recent coverage of Smith during a visit to a bar in New York.

Vancouver captain Chris Gayle was similarly sympathetic, calling for Smith and Warner to be given a second chance.“They’ve already paid a penalty for what they’ve done, and just for them to go on with their lives and have some fun, just like any other cricketer, to fulfill and work for the family,” Gayle said.“People make mistakes, you have to give people a chance.”