Sat June 30, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 30, 2018

Malaysia freezes bank accounts of Najib’s party

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Friday said it has frozen bank accounts of the political party once led by former premier Najib Razak as part of an investigation into alleged misappropriation from state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which led a coalition that had governed the country for more than 60 years until last month, is believed to have received funds from 1MDB when Najib was leading the party.

