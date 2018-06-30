What’s in a name?

When carrying out election campaigns, politicians should be careful and avoid giving statements that may hurt the sentiments of people. Recently, a politician made fun of eating habits of Karachi residents. The joke was that residents have accepted the incorrect pronunciation of Karachi and refer to the city as ‘Kiranchi’. It is disappointing to see that politicians who want to work for the welfare of the city are more concerned over the pronunciation of the city’s name and have nothing to say about the problems that are being faced by the metropolis.

Karachi’s problems are uncollected garbage, broken roads, blocked sewerage drains and the water shortage. Citizens spend thousands of rupees to buy water from tankers only to find out that the water is contaminated and unfit for human use. Eating pan is one of the customs and not something to be laughed at. Bad governance in Karachi has already reduced the city to a garbage dump and made it a dangerous city. It is time we worked to bring peace to the city, which was its hallmark till the early 1980s.

Nighat Hina

Karachi